‘Delayed approval of perks affecting new car launches’

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), which has projected a flat 0.21% growth in the total industry volume (TIV) for 2019, has lamented the delayed incentives approval from the government for new car models pricing that has affected its members’ plans to launch new models.

MAA president Datuk Aishah Ahmad (pix) said its members have to apply to the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) for the Industrial Linkage Programme (ILP) scheme approval and the delay can take some five to seven months.

“The delay is also because the Finance Ministry (MoF) does not want to make decisions. Everything is channeled back to the Automotive Business Development Council (ABDC). Even after the committee has decided, it goes back and the papers are not coming up. We have voiced this out where it is difficult because we cannot get prices and therefore we cannot launch our models,” she told a press conference today after announcing the market review for 2018 and outlook for 2019.

ABDC consists of the Customs Department, Miti, MoF, Malaysia Automotive Robotics & IoT Institute and Malaysia Investment Development Authority.

Aishah added that the matter is made worse when the National Audit Department checks on those who have obtained ILP and until the audit is completed, no govern-ment official wants to make any decision.

“Government officials are now holding back. They don’t want to make the decision on their own, it has to be a committee’s decision. It’s not helping the industry,” said Aishah, describing that due to the change of government, officials now choose to play safe rather than make a decision even though the matter is under their purview and jurisdiction.

Until today, she said many members still do not have the prices for car models showcased during the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show last year that were supposed to be launched.

“We have highlighted to MoF and written to the minister, waiting for a response. We’re also seeking a meeting with Miti to address the issue,” she said, adding that it is expecting some feedback by the end of this month.

MAA has also asked the government to continue with the 2014 National Automotive Policy (NAP) energy-efficient vehicles (EEV) incentives in the revised NAP, which will be unveiled this year.

“The incentives help us to ensure that the price is competitive, where customers are able to afford the cars we sell.”

MAA foresees 2019 to be another challenging year, estimating a flat 0.21% growth in the TIV for the year at 600,000 units, from 598,714 units in 2018. The forecast factors in the economy, lower public investment, weak ringgit, moderation in consumers’ spending, delayed approval from the authorities, vehicles purchased forward during the tax holiday, stringent lending guidelines, among others.

After two years of consecutive contraction, the local automotive market had rebounded in 2018. TIV of new motor vehicles registered in 2018 rose 3.8% to 598,714 units, from 576,625 units in 2017, boosted mainly by the tax holiday.

Aishah said catalysts to push TIV growth in 2019 includes quicker incentive approval from the government and if the government continues to provide EEV incentives in the NAP.