KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) are missing out on potential investments due to delays in approvals, said Entreprenuer Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof (pix).

Speaking to reporters at the Malaysian Economic Summit 2019 today, he said the ministry was approached by Japanese banks interested to invest in Malaysian SMEs but was met with delays due to the required regulatory process.

He said funds from Bahrain who were keen to participate in Malaysia’s halal industry and Russian firms looking to relocate out of China also faced similar issues.

Redzuan said there is a need to improve the speed of implementation and cut down bureaucratic process in order to create a conducive environment for innovative and creative local talents.

“We’re not moving as fast as we should, approvals are not as fast thus potential projects are delayed or stalled,“ he said, adding that the government could be more facilitative in terms of rules and regulations.