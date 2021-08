PETALING JAYA: Deleum Bhd’s 60%-owned indirect subsidiary Deleum Primera Sdn Bhd intends to accept the RM1 million compound offer issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and is seeking a two-week extension to facilitate the process.

Deleum told Bursa Malaysia today that the compound is related to an illegal scheme entered by the subsidiary’s former CEO Mazrin Ramli along with senior management personnel, director and shareholder Khairulazmi Mohamad Karudin.

It had first became aware of the unusual irregularities by Primera in January last year and had appointed PwC Consulting Associates (M) Sdn Bhd to conduct a forensic audit of the matter which uncovered that Mazrin and Khairulazmi had entered into an illegal scheme with certain subcontractors that resulted in a loss to the group.

Deleum stated it is unable to provide further information on the matter due a pending civil suit filed by Primera against Mazrin, Khairulazmi as well as a number of individuals and companies. It pointed out that by reason of the compound, there will be no prosecution and the civil suit will proceed to its conclusion.