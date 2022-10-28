Delicious Taiwanese delights at 1Utama

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council have led 25 Taiwanese food & beverage companies to set up a Taiwan Food Tour Pop-Up Shop here, following the launch of the “Taiwan Food Tour Go” in August.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia economic division director James Chang said Taiwan brings to the table diverse tastes and beautiful packaging in its food products. Food shows and booths for Taiwanese foods, vegetables and fruits are frequently held in supermarkets and malls across Malaysia, and the products are generally well-received by Malaysian consumers.

“We hope to reach out to importers and wholesalers in Malaysia, and to explore business opportunities together. I would like to invite purchasers in Malaysia, importers, traders, wholesalers, internet store operators, and all related businesses to join our event,” he said in his speech during the opening of Taiwan Food Tour Pop-up Event yesterday.

Chang added that the organisers hope the event will generate valuable feedback and references for Taiwanese companies thinking of venturing into the Malaysian market. He is confident that, like himself, many Malaysian consumers are looking forward to having more Taiwanese delicacies in Malaysia.

Taiwanese food is known for its focus on sustainability, natural ingredients, safety, freshness and wholesome good taste. Visitors will have the chance to sample over 100 products and experience the different flavours of Taiwan at the event.

The products are divided into five main categories: health boosting food, prepared food, condiments, beverages and snacks.

Featured products include iTi Superior Taste Award winning Xiluo Datong Soy Sauce, Chien Hsiang Alkaline Water, and Yuan Long Tang teas; Taiwan’s leading exported sesame oil from Flavor Full, winter melon tea brick from Lao Tao Ke; 100% additive-free dried fruits from Chao Hsiang, Taiwanese rice cakes from Hahn Shyuan, agricultural products from Chen Jiah Juang; plant-based meat from Hoya Foods, as well as canned foods from Hung Chan Food.

During the opening ceremony, cooking influencer Coco Lim demonstrated how she combined Taiwanese and Malaysian ingredients to whip up a mouth-watering spread of Taiwanese afternoon delights with a Malaysian twist. Her innovative creations include the caviar roti canai, Taiwanese-Nyonya fusion kueh flavoured with HomeBrown’s Relish Mixed Nuts & Multiple Grain Powder, ChenFarm pure passion fruit juice, and Lao Tao Ke’s winter melon tea brick. Other delicacies to enjoy including Taiwanese dried mango and red quinoa egg roll, while sipping on iTi Superior Taste Award winning Taiwan oolong tea.

In addition to the tasting event, the organiser has also come up with a fun ring toss game with prizes to be won.

The five-day food tour is held at 1Utama Shopping Centre, 1st Floor Centre Court (Old Wing, near to Hooga) until Sunday.