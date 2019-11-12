Demystifying Industrial Revolution 4.0

PETALING JAYA: Given the lacklustre global economy and challenging market conditions, many businesses are looking towards adopting Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) to boost efficiency and stay ahead of market competition.

However, challenges to adopting such a solution persist.

MDT Innovations Sdn Bhd COO Sim Hon Wai (pix) said the main hurdles for businesses to adopt IR 4.0 boil down to budget and perception.

“The primary question by businesses is – is it necessary? Especially with businesses that have been operating for decades and have been doing relatively well – they are more hesitant in investing in this,” he told SunBiz in an interview recently.

From the experience of providing automated solutions for businesses, Sim disclosed that some of the transformations that MDT Innovations has conducted for factories are not very expensive, ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

“From there on, businesses slowly ramped up their adoption,” he explained.

Sim offered a word of advice to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to adopt IR 4.0 to look for a problem or hurdle that could be addressed by adopting digital transformation.

“If they know what they want to do, it is easier for it to be implemented, as opposed to a situation whereby they come in without much of a plan, needing somebody to guide them and consult with them, which will take a very long time,” he explained.

Apart from the challenges relating to budget and perception, Sim shared that one of the hurdles for businesses is transparency. Essentially, with IR 4.0, businesses are tapping into analog behaviour that could not be measured previously and with digital transformation, businesses are able to know the data of what these analog behaviours are providing.

Sometimes there are certain quarters in an organisation that are against adopting new solutions. “Digital transformation adoption has to be top down but most of the time solutions providers are not able to talk to the CEO or upper management directly; instead they engage with some department heads.”

Sim said the adoption of digital transformation could prove to be a boon for industries that are facing difficulty in sourcing for labour, particularly industries with dirty, dangerous and demeaning jobs.

With regard to Budget 2020, Sim welcomed the encouragement from the government for manufacturers to adopt IR 4.0, but said the government should consider extending the tax breaks for electric and electronic product manufacturers to other industries.

“In my opinion it is the tax break should be offered to primary industries, agriculture and even very old and traditional factories that could transform and adopt new technologies in order to be more competitive.”

Sim said there have been many promotion and awareness programmes conducted associated with the IR 4.0 adoption.

“However, what is missing is programmes on how to embark on the adoption of IR 4.0 and the part on who can do that is not being addressed.”