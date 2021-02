PETALING JAYA: Teo Seng Capital Bhd posted a net loss of RM2.13 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 against a net profit of RM13.62 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, attributed to depressed selling prices of eggs on weak market demand along with the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM118.53 million, a 13.1% decline from RM136.39 million previously.

Despite lower operating cost in the quarter, its poultry farming segment saw a pre-tax loss of RM400,000 due to the impact of depressed selling prices. Its investment and trading segment reported a better pre-tax profit of RM11.2 million, contributed by its animal health products.

For the 2020 financial year, it reported a net profit of RM4.2 million, a far cry from RM58.84 million for the preceding financial year.

Meanwhile, Teo Seng’s revenue for the year fell 12.5% to RM478.28 million from RM546.54 million registered previously.

For the remaining three months, Teo Seng said it is aware of the adverse impacts on and challenges to the poultry industry as the uncertain market condition continues, in view of the reinstated MCO. The board of directors is confident of facing these challenges by taking proactive actions to widen Teo Seng’s customer base and mitigate the possible risk impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teo Seng said it is committed to improving efficiency across the whole organisation to achieve a better performance in 2021.

It reiterated that under these current uncertain market conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry may consolidate as local farmers may opt to phase out from the market, defer or cancel their expansion plans.

The group said the pandemic has to be under control for the industry to normalise, due to the disruption to the supply-demand chain.