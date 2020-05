PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd said despite a recent increase in parcel volume throughout the movement control order (MCO) period, the other areas of its business namely, mail, international parcels, Pos Aviation, Pos Logistics and others have been affected.

“While many severely impacted sectors in the country resorted to salary reductions, job cuts or other drastic measures, Pos Malaysia continues to strive hard in ensuring that these employees’ future are protected,” it said in a statement.

Pos Malaysia released the statement earlier today to clarify several posts circulating social media and subsequent news reports.

It noted that while Covid-19 has affected global supply chains causing the weakening or closing of businesses and the loss of livelihoods for many, the group is currently undergoing a transformation process to turn the business around.

“As our transformation plan progresses and situation has improved, we will ensure better rewards for our people.

“At the same time, while the business is adjusting to the new normal, we continue to carry out our responsibility and serve the country as an essential service provider during this challenging time,” it said.