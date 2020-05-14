Despite volatility, small-to-mid cap stocks still offer returns

PETALING JAYA: Against the backdrop of heightened uncertainties, small-to-mid cap stocks were still been able to offer investors a 27% gain versus the 4.4% decline seen for the FBM KLCI in 2019, according to RHB Investment Bank Bhd CEO Robert Huray (pix).

Speaking at the virtual launch of the banking group’s “RHB Top 20 Malaysia Small Cap Companies Jewels 2020” book, Muray added that while the fate of many bigger companies are tied to waning external demand, low commodity prices and dwindling capacity to spend locally, chances of finding winners in the new norm post Covid-19 will be higher for smaller and nimbler companies that can better capitalize on emerging opportunities.

RHB Investment Bank head of regional research Alexander Chia echoed the sentiment, saying there is strong demand for alpha rich small-mid caps stocks that are resilient and can survive the on-going turmoil.

In this year’s book, the largest stock by market cap – at RM1.7 billion – is Mi Technovation Bhd, while the smallest is Advancecon Holdings Bhd at RM122 million.

Of the 20 “jewels” listed this year, 65% have market caps of less than RM500 million. The trailing median P/E and ROE of this year’s “jewels” are 12.6x and 11.7% respectively.

The top 20 is part of the larger RHB Regional Small Cap Compendium that annually lists stock investment ideas from its research teams in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

The bank highlighted Malaysia’s business landscape includes a vibrant SME segment with various high growth companies, as well as various listed companies with market capitalization of below RM1 billion offering investors opportunities to select profitable small cap winners.