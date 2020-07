PETALING JAYA: – Destini Bhd has been awarded a contract worth RM17.4 million from Wira Syukur (M) Sdn Bhd to provide mechanical and electrical systems for the commercial development of GrenePark Village in Semenyih.

In a filing with Bursa, Destini said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Destini Engineering Technologies Sdn Bhd (DET) will be the sub-contractor for the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical installation for the development of GrenePark Village.

The project is expected to be completed in February 2022.

“Destini’s management is of the view that this contract is a significant milestone for DET, which has been developing its in-house M&E capabilities and has been providing its service to various government agencies. This also allows Destini to increase its revenue stream from the commercial sector,” it said.

This contract is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the next two years.

Furthermore, Destini aims to further fortify its position in the industries it is in by actively participating in M&E related tenders for both government and commercial sectors.