Destini joint venture firm to provide safety equipment services for Malindo, Thai Lion

PETALING JAYA: Destini Avia Technique (DAT), a 50:50 joint venture company between Destini Bhd and UK-based Avia Technique Ltd, has entered into an aircraft safety equipment maintenance support agreement with Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd and Thai Lion Mentari Co Ltd, for the supply, test, repair and/or carry out overhaul activities on aircraft safety equipment for both airlines.

According to the agreement, the joint venture company will supply, test, repair and/or overhaul both airlines’ escape slides, oxygen cylinders, crew oxygen bottles and fire extinguishers, emergency locator transmitters, oxygen masks and life preservers for a period of three years with an option to extend another two years.

Currently, DAT has been providing a similar service to Malaysian Airlines, AirAsia and AirAsia X.

Malindo and Thai Lion Mentari operate in Malaysia and Thailand respectively. Both airlines are part of the Lion Air Group which operates in Indonesia.

Destini said DAT will be able to leverage on the airlines growing fleet as both airlines have expressed their plans to expand their fleets in the near term, in tandem with the growth in passenger traffic in the region.

DAT is looking to expand its capabilities to offer additional value-added services to its customers, as well as to expand its customer base via establishing new bases within the region.

Destini expects agreement to have a positive impact on the group’s earnings and overall commercial aviation operations as it expands its customer base.