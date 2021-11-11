Destini to partner with Indonesia’s PT Inka for regional expansion

PETALING JAYA: Destini Bhd has entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) with Indonesia’s state-owned entity PT Industri Kereta Api (PT Inka) for a collaboration to identify and pursue opportunities in the railway system business sector and infrastructure projects in both countries and the region at large.

The group outlined that this collaboration would further enhance its capabilities within the rail segment as well as to position it to expand its footprint regionally.

In a statement, Destini said the HOA will be valid for a duration of 12 months. Barring any unforeseen circumstances and having obtained all required approval, the collaboration is expected to be completed by Q4’22.

Destini had made its first venture into the segment with the delivery of motor trolleys to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) in 2018. It continuously explores opportunities to expand its capabilities and footprint within the segment.

PT Inka is a fully integrated rolling stock manufacturer that has supplied to various countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Bangladesh and Australia.

In February 2021, Destini formed a joint venture company with KTMB to explore business opportunities in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in the rail segment. It had also inked a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Mobility Sdn Bhd to explore MRO services of electrical trainsets in Malaysia.