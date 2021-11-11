Dialog enter SPV for recycled plastic business

PETALING JAYA: Dialog Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Dialog Chemicals Sdn Bhd yesterday entered into a shareholders’ agreement with Diyou PCR Sdn Bhd to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to build, own and operate a food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (recycled PET) pellets production facility.

The facility will use recycled PET flakes as raw material to produce food grade recycled PET pellets for sale. The SPV will sell food grade recycled PET to food & beverages customers.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the proposed venture marks its first foray into post-consumer plastics recycling industry as well as its first investment into the downstream petrochemicals and renewable business.

The venture will serve to meet the increasing demand for food grade recycled PET materials resulting from the drive by the international community to support a circular economy.

Dialog pointed out that recycling plastic waste as feedstock will further support its initiatives and contribution towards making a positive impact towards the environment, as well as supporting the Malaysian government’s initiatives in sustainability.

Furthermore, the group has set a long term climate goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and the venture will be in line with that goal and to fulfil its environmental, social and governance agenda through commercially viable ventures.

It has invested in a startup which has developed, and continues to develop proprietary technology to capture carbon and utilize the carbon in the production of fuels and chemicals which will result in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.