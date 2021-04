PETALING JAYA: Dialog Group Bhd on Monday opened Phase 3A of Pengerang Deepwater Terminals (PDT) which it completed with an initial investment of RM1.6 billion and received its first vessel on March 19, 2021.

Following the long-term storage agreement with BP Singapore Pte Ltd in December 2018, the development was completed as scheduled and within the cost estimates despite the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March last year.

The terminal is operated by Dialog Terminals Pengerang (5) Sdn Bhd, consisting of storage tanks with a capacity of 430,000 cubic metres for clean petroleum products, common tankage facilities (including shared infrastructure) and deepwater marine facilities.

For the project, Dialog is targeting medium to long-term customers, potentially comprising oil traders, multinational oil companies, refineries and petrochemical plants.

In turn, these customers will support various downstream operations including those of the refinery and petrochemical plants within the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex.

In his speech at the launch of the terminal, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he believes the continued development in the project has the potential to attract more refining and petrochemical complexes, downstream petrochemical manufacturing plants and spur increased trading activities, which could potentially bring multi-billion ringgit investments to Johor.

Dialog executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Ngau Boon Keat remarked that it has grown from strength to strength, since entering into the first memorandum of understanding with the Johor state government in June 2009.

“With the first two phases of PDT already in operations and the opening of this new terminal is another significant milestone in this direction and is expected to catalyse the further development of Pengerang Deepwater Terminals in the coming years,” he said in a statement.

So far, Ngau said, investments in Phases 1, 2 and 3 have exceeded RM13.5 billion.

“With 500 acres reserved for Phase 3 and future phases, PDT has the potential to attract more refining and petrochemical complex as well as downstream petrochemical manufacturing plants into Pengerang and I am confident it will evolve into a leading oil, gas and petrochemical hub in the Asia Pacific region.”

BP Singapore country president for Myanmar & Singapore Eugene Leong pointed out the establishment of the new terminal reinforces its long-standing relationship with Dialog.