PETALING JAYA: Dialog Group Bhd is forging ahead with its expansion plans in the South of Johor with an additional RM100 million investment into its Dialog Terminals Langsat facility.

This RM100 million investment will be for the addition of another 85,000 m3 of storage capacity to store clean petroleum products, that will be completed and ready for operations by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Dialog Terminals Langsat, a 100% owned and operated storage facility of Dialog, presently has a total operating capacity of 770,000m3 which has been fully leased out. Dialog’s strategy for its Langsat facility is to continue to enhance its value proposition by enhancing its efficiencies and product storage flexibility. This is in line with the group’s longer term strategy to grow its midstream terminals business to generate sustainable & recurring income.

After this expansion of 85,000m3 storage capacity, Dialog still has 17 acres of land which can add another 200,000m3 of storage capacity to Dialog Terminals Langsat over the longer term, thus bringing the total capacity at the Langsat facility to over 1.0 mil m3, from its present capacity of 770,000m3.

“Today, we are the second largest terminal owner cum operator in the region with a current total operating capacity of 4.6 million m3. The continued development of Dialog Terminals Langsat and Pengerang Deepwater Terminals will attract more long term investments, and will help us achieve our aspiration of creating a regional oil, gas and petrochemical storage & trading hub in the South of Johor,” said Dialog executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Ngau Boon Keat.

“Since 1996, Dialog and our partners have invested more than RM15 billion across our terminals in Kertih, Langsat and Pengerang. We remain confident in the long term growth prospects of the Asia Pacific region and Dialog will continue to invest in phased capacity expansions for dedicated long term customers across our midstream terminals business portfolio, which is also in support of the government’s efforts to attract foreign investments and global players to Malaysia.”