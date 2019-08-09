DICE policy to drive Malaysia as a regional digital content hub

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia is working with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to establish a new Digital Content Ecosystem (DICE) policy to strengthen the local digital content industry and ultimately position Malaysia as the leader in digital content creation and production in the region.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said Malaysia, which sits in the heart of South East Asia, is well poised to further grow and solidify its position as the games development hub of the region.

“Malaysia is attractive to digital content and creative tech studios due to its youthful demographic, access to talent with cultural influences from both the East and West and a higher education system that has a focused tech-track,” he said in a statement.

The DICE Policy, to be spearheaded by MDEC, aims to accelerate the digital content creative industry as a driver of economic growth in Malaysia.

The policy will focus on attracting investments, building local talent and companies and strengthening the ecosystem through government and private sector partnership. It also aims to advance research, IP creation, commercialisation, branding and marketing capabilities in order to improve its export potential. It will also look at best practices to promote a healthy animation and gaming environment for all users.