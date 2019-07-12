Digi.com Q2 net profit up 2.1%

PETALING JAYA: Digi.com Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 jumped 2.1% to RM392.48 million from RM384.34 million a year ago after accounting for prior years’ deferred tax overprovision of RM16 million during the quarter.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) trimmed 2.1% year-on-year to RM752 million as a flow through of lower top line revenue and effects from accelerated contract assets amortisation year-on-year; while revenue fell 4.3% to RM1.55 billion compared with RM1.62 billion previously.

For the six months period, Digi.com’s net profit went down 4.7% to RM733.98 million from RM770.45 million a year ago, with ebitda dropping 4.4% to RM1.48 billion and revenue tumbling 6% to RM3.08 billion.

The board of directors declared a second interim tax exempt (single-tier) dividend of 5.0 sen per share in respect of the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019. Year-to-date dividend for the financial period ended June 30, 2019 is 9.3 sen per share.

“We aim to deepen our customer insights capabilities and digitalisation efforts to drive differentiated customer experiences, connecting more Malaysians with services that matter most to them. We have started executing on this strategy and remain resilient in the midst of challenging market conditions,” Digi CEO Albern Murty said.