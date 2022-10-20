Digi posts Q3 profit of RM264m, declares 3.4 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: Digi.com Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2022 (Q3’22) decreased 15.45% to RM264.48 million from RM312.82 million in the corresponding quarter last year due to flow through from softer earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) developments, higher net finance costs and higher tax provision due to Cukai Makmur.

Ebitda stood at RM749 million, a 4.9% decline year-on-year as flow through from softer topline development in a challenging market driven mainly by the conclusion of the Jaringan Prihatin programme, increased investments catering to IT and network modernisation, some inflationary pressures and non-recurring merger related costs. Excluding one-off effects, normalised ebitda contracted 3.5% year-on-year as ongoing efficiency initiatives and better credit management more than compensated for inflationary pressures.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 3.43% to RM1.53 billion from RM1.58 billion year-on-year.

Net profit for the cumulative nine months decreased 15.96% to RM720.67 million from RM857.55 million last year. Revenue for the period decreased 3.38% to RM4.59 billion from RM4.75 same period billion last year.

Digi has declared a third interim dividend of 3.4 sen per share equivalent to RM264 million, payable to shareholders on Dec 16, 2022, translating to a dividend payout ratio of nearly 100%.

Digi maintained its 2022 guidance for service revenue to return to growth; normalised ebitda to a low single digit decline and capex-to-total-revenue ratio to come in around FY21’s level of 12.8%.

Digi acting CEO and chief marketing officer Praveen Rajan said it is seeing continued demand for mobile services across all segments. But looking ahead, with macro-economic uncertainties such as risks of a global recession weighing on the market, it will remain disciplined in cost management, while continuing to invest in strategic growth areas, network improvements, and modernisation agenda.

“Discussions related to 5G access agreements with relevant parties are progressing well, and we’re also looking forward to completing the proposed Celcom-Digi merger this year,” he added.