Digital economy task force will be guided by four thrusts

PUTRAJAYA: The work to be carried out by the Digital Economy Task Force (DETF) will be guided by four thrusts, namely, empowering the people, boosting businesses, stimulating the economy and enabling capabilities.

The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) in a joint statement today said the DETF’s first meeting on Friday was jointly chaired by the ministers of the two ministries, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Khairy Jamaluddin.

“The meeting has discussed 15 high-impact programmes under the four thrusts in efforts to accelerate the digitalisation of the country’s economy and making Malaysia a digital and high-tech nation,” it said.

KKMM and Mosti said that programmes under the empowering the people thrusts are development of digital economy talent, gig economy, e-learning and the adoption of cashless payments.

The statement also said that under the boosting businesses thrust, the six programmes discussed were the adoption of e-commerce, digitalisation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), technology platforms, innovation start-up companies, digital creative industries and government e-procurement among SMEs.

It also said that under the stimulating the economy thrust, there are two programmes, namely, attracting investment and digitalisation of the public sector, while the programmes under the enabling capabilities thrust are digital infrastructure, cyber security and data sharing.

The meeting also agreed that the DETF platform is the best platform to ensure more orderly coordination between agencies and to avoid overlapping of activities related to the development of the country’s digital economy, it said.

“The meeting also stressed that the involvement of local industry, including the startup companies in the supply and services of digital products to the public and private sectors will be prioritised to strengthen the development of the country’s digital industry.

“Aspects of cyber trust and security are also emphasised to encourage the use of digital platforms in business transactions and data sharing,” it said.

It added that all initiatives implemented under the DETF will also strengthen the country’s aspirations towards achieving a high tech nation goal under the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

The statement also said that the establishment of the 32-member DETF, comprising senior officials of relevant ministries and government agencies, as well as industry and SME representatives, was timely and would play an important role in coordinating the implementation of various digital economic initiatives to drive the country’s economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was based on the main thrust stipulated under the National Economic Recovery Plan announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 5, the statement said.

It also said that the DETF would hold regular meetings and the results of the meetings will be submitted to the Cabinet to ensure the successful implementation of each high-impact project for the benefit and wellbeing of the people.

“The empowerment of the digital economy is one of the main agendas of the country. In this regard, KKMM and Mosti through DETF will jointly lead efforts to restore and stimulate the country’s economic sectors affected by Covid-19 and it can be accelerated through digital economy drive,” it said.

It added that the aspiration can be realised with the new normal, practised by the world community, including Malaysia, where the digital economy has now become a part of the lives of Malaysians.

“Meanwhile, efforts undertaken by each ministry, agency and the private sector in this digital economic framework will also contribute to the success in increasing the growth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP),” it said.

Apart from that, the statement said that the digitalisation of government service delivery has also been included in the Science, Technology, Innovation and Economics programmes under the National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation 2021-2030 through digital tsunami activities.

It added that Mosti through MIMOS Bhd and Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd will expand the use of big data analysis and artificial intelligence to ensure added value can be created. – Bernama