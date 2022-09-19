Digital Penang, Microsoft join hands to empower startups and SMEs with technology and digital skills

PENANG: Digital Penang signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to drive digital transformation and build digital skills among local startups and SMEs, while empowering the developer scene in the state.

The collaboration is in line with Penang’s Digital Transformation Masterplan to develop a digitally engaged society.

To support the state of Penang’s goal of strengthening the local startup ecosystem, Digital Penang will leverage the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a borderless platform designed to fuel innovation and empower the ambitions of startup founders by providing them with access to resources and tools to help turn their ideas into reality.

This collaboration is also in tandem with Microsoft’s recent initiative with Cradle to provide startups and digital natives in Malaysia with a global platform to scale their innovations with the integration of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub within the MYStartup platform.

Digital Penang and Microsoft will also explore collaborative opportunities to deliver digital skilling initiatives to SMEs in the state through the Microsoft Learn platform, which provides globally recognised certifications that affirm these SME owners’ digital competencies. To help drive more women participation in technology, Microsoft will also extend support to female developers through the Code; Without Barriers initiative.

“Our vision is to create a connected, creative and competitive society in Penang, and ensure that no one gets left behind as we accelerate our journey towards the digital economy. We are excited to embark on this journey with Microsoft to nurture local startups, SMEs, and the wider community with technology and digital skills to capture opportunities in the digital era,“ said Digital Penang CEO Tony Yeoh.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Digital Penang to empower the local startup and SME ecosystem, in support of its goal to boost the State’s inclusive digital economy,“ shared Microsoft Malaysia managing director K Raman.

“Opportunities are abundant for startups, SMEs, and market disruptors in this digital era and we are glad to extend the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform to startups and digital natives in Penang - providing them with access to upskilling opportunities and mentorship, personalised technical guidance, along with Microsoft’s technologies and tools,“ he said.