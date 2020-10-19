Digital transformation leads Taiwan’s smart healthcare

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan is using the strengths of its ICT industry to assist medical institutions with planning their digital transformations.

By sharing experiences in software and hardware integration, artificial intelligence (AI) implementation and the establishment of cloud databases, Taiwan creates more opportunities for partnerships between medical institutions around the world.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) president and CEO Leonor Lin said many ICT companies in Taiwan have invested in research & development and achieved outstanding results. Taiwan Excellence, an international campaign to promote Taiwan’s superior products, identifies these outstanding products every year.

“After observing this wave of innovation, the number of award-winning products in the healthcare category went from three in 2010 to 49 in 2020. The application of AI, 3D printing, augmented reality (AR), automated detection and other technologies has enhanced product qualities across the board. We hope more brands can participate and experience the latest healthcare innovation from Taiwan,“ she said at the “Taiwan – Asean Medical Device and Innovation Forum” Smart Medical Express online event last Friday.

“This has been a challenging year for the healthcare industry. We have felt the importance of healthcare innovation more deeply than ever. To facilitate information sharing and exchange during this pandemic, Taitra established an online Anti-Covid-19 Pavilion to integrate more than 2,000 industries and manufacturers related to pandemic prevention and 20 medical institutions,“ added Lin.

The pavilion provides resources ranging from remote training for pandemic prevention, medical supply chain to public health technologies for combating the pandemic.

The “Taiwan – Asean Medical Device and Innovation Forum” was the largest and final event in a series of online healthcare products launch since April. The e-conference saw six of Taiwan’s most reputed medical companies and Taiwan Excellence award winners Quanta Computer, Faspro Systems, Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology, Crystalvue Medical, Mediland Enterprise and IEI Integration showcase their advanced smart healthcare products.

Quanta Computer is a Global Fortune 500 company and also the world’s major original design manufacturing company of IT and electronics products. With three decades of successful stories in the high-tech markets, it is dedicated to providing professional design and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide. The Qoca series leverages Quanta’s core competences in building highly reliable cloud computing architectures and consumer devices.

Faspro Systems, a wireless medical camera provider, showcased its Faspro Surgical Video Camera, an innovative medical image recording solution. It integrates optical design, an image processing system, a cloud live broadcast platform, an app, RF and other fields. It uses exclusive auto focus technology to clearly record complete surgery details.

Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnolog’s smart surgical glasses Foresee-X for orthopaedic surgeries has been used in more than 100 spinal cases in Taiwan, Malaysia and USA. Foresee-X is a set of smart surgical glasses with functionality based on AR and mixed reality technologies. With Foresee-X, radiological images are transferred, after being processed in the image processing system, to the glasses directly which enable the surgeons to stay focused on the patient without having the need to look away of the external monitors.

Crystalvue Medical is a professional medical device company specialising in ophthalmic related devices. Its TonoVue is a non-contact tonometer to measure the intraocular pressure (IOP) of human eye in vivo. TonoVue utilises a rapid and smooth air puff to apply force for flattening the cornea, and the advanced electro-optical system can monitor its deformation for non-contact IOP calculating. With the fully automatic 3D tracking, multiple IOP measurements can be done.

Mediland Enterprise is a leading brand of operating room equipment solutions and the expert of UVC disinfection robot in Taiwan. Its Hyper Light Disinfection Robot is a specially designed robot made to prevent healthcare associated infection for any healthcare facilities by means of UVGI disinfection method. The germicidal UV (254nm UVC) is capable of killing and inactivating microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting DNA or RNA, leaving them unable to replicate and repair. The Hyper Light Disinfection Robot utilises UVGI disinfection method, clinically proven to be able to eradicate 99.99% to 99.9999% of microorganisms in five to 15 minutes.

IEI Integration is one of the world’s leading industrial computer provider that have launched hundreds of products and solutions worldwide. Its Body Temperature Monitoring Solution can allow 30 people passing through the system at a same time without queuing individuals to measure the temperature. The person with a high temperature can be easily found by comparing the recognised face and the temperature data. An alarm will be triggered when it detects a high temperature.

For more information on Taiwan’s innovative products, visit the Taiwan Excellence digital healthcare pavilion