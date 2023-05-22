DNB deploys Ericsson Security Manager for 5G network infrastructure

PETALING JAYA: Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), the company managing Malaysia’s single wholesale 5G network, has deployed a cybersecurity platform provided by Ericsson, Ericsson Security Manager (ESM) end-to-end for its 5G network infrastructure.

ESM is a cybersecurity platform solution designed to help operators protect their networks and data from security threats, addressing the needs of 5G security operations by providing security visibility and automating security processes.

As the backbone of Malaysia’s critical infrastructure and digital transformation, DNB recognises the importance of safeguarding against security threats in its 5G network, it said in a statement.

“DNB is the first deployment of the ESM solution in Malaysia, making it a forerunner in security by proactively securing the network integrity with the ESM, which plays a critical role in increasing the security automation of the 5G RAN and Core network.

“ESM will increase productivity in security operations by providing automated security management with security orchestration, posture management, threat management and certificate management. This provides DNB with security visibility and control, including security compliance monitoring,” it added.

DNB chief information security officer Alex Ooi said that with ESM automating the security processes and compliance, users of the 5G network will have the assurance that cyber threats are being efficiently monitored and managed, allowing them to leverage the benefits of 5G.

Ericsson business area technologies and new businesses head of security solutions Keijo Mononen commented: “ESM allows DNB to gain full visibility and control of the security in 5G. We are excited to see the ESM entrusted in DNB’s 5G network strengthening their network security posture.”

Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hägerbro said the 5G platform is a resilient system, with security and privacy built-in by design from the start.

“At Ericsson, we develop our portfolio to support security across the end-to-end telecom network. Ericsson Security Manager provides security automation and enhanced security visibility for telecom environments.

“Thus, the DNB network will serve as a secure, resilient, and privacy-preserving network platform to fulfil the requirements of even the most mission and business critical use cases,” he said.