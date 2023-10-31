DNeX bags RM3m project to enhance SC’s technology capabilities

CYBERJAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) via business unit Innovation Associates Consulting Sdn Bhd (IAC) has secured a project from the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), which is part of the regulator’s Technology and Analytics Masterplan aimed at enhancing its capabilities to navigate emerging technology risks as the capital market embraces digitalisation.

Under the project, valued at RM3.09 million, IAC is tasked to implement a registration, licensing and authorisation platform, and handle system onboarding and data migration.

The project is to be implemented in 27 months and will support the SC’s transformation journey to be a future-ready organisation in effectively combating fraud and financial misconduct amidst the increasingly complex capital markets, leveraging IAC’s operational resilience to facilitate innovation and expand systemic risk oversight and simplify regulation.

The registration, licensing and authorisation platform will serve as a one-stop platform for all licensing registration and authorisation applications made to the SC. New features include customised functionalities and workflows as well as automated monitoring lists and investor alerts. Data-driven insights will also be made available for internal and external stakeholders for improved decision-making.

DNeX executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir (pix) said organisations and governments worldwide are paying more attention to cybersecurity as it poses a significant threat not only in the capital markets but to the global ecosystem at large. “With cyber threats increasing in volume and sophistication, it’s imperative to prioritise risk-mitigation solutions that safeguard both investors and the integrity of the markets,” he said.

DNeX has previously undertaken various innovation projects and implemented large-scale digitalisation projects from both the public and the private sectors.

These include the development of the Integrated Government Financial and Management Accounting System for Finance Ministry, and the Hasil Integrated Taxation System for Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia by IAC whilst through wholly owned subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd, DNeX has served as the operator of Malaysia’s National Single Window for Trade Facilitation since 2009.