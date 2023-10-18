DNeX clinches contract to develop Malaysia Maritime Single Window

CYBERJAYA: Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX) via wholly owned subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd (Dagang Net) has clinched a contract from the Port Klang Authority (PKA) to provide comprehensive services including the development, implementation and maintenance of the Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW) Phase 1.

The contract, valued at RM18 million, is scheduled to run for a duration of three years and six months, starting from October 23, 2023 until April 22, 2027.

PKA was duly appointed as the executing agency to carry out Phase 1 of the MMSW system on behalf of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) Malaysia.

MMSW is a unified digital platform to facilitate trade and shipping services at the national level. A central platform will be developed to facilitate end-to-end information flow which in turn will serve as a one-stop portal through a single sign-on and single submission for maritime regulatory and port services transactions.

It is a major transformational initiative with the integration of advanced technology and digitalisation onto a new platform that offers an improved user-friendly interface to enhance the efficiency of the ports while fulfilling the obligation set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) with the primary objectives of promoting safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping through cooperation.

According to DNeX executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, the development of MMSW will complement the existing National Single Window (NSW) for Trade Facilitation operated by Dagang Net and the recently launched TradeSwift DAGANGNET, an all-in-one trade facilitation SuperApp.

The NSW enables electronic submission of regulatory trade documents whilst MMSW will serve as a platform to manage submission of other trade documents required in maritime domain and integrate with NSW as well. The MMSW is aimed at simplifying and expediting administrative procedures to improve efficiency and enhance communications in the maritime domain, reducing duplication of data entry and paper-based processes.

“The development of a streamlined maritime application will reduce cargo release time and cost of doing business and increase competitiveness and efficiency of the country’s trade network which will create value for industry players and government agencies,” said Syed Zainal Abidin.

“We have our proven track records in delivering trade facilitation services with over 30 years of experience in spearheading paperless electronic Customs-related transactions and duty payments. Our services and projects in the pipeline are testament to our capabilities and expertise from the Group’s continued efforts to improvise innovative solutions for customers, while pursuing to continuously enhance our services offerings in line with the Government’s aspirations to boost trade activities and volume in the country,” he said, adding that these efforts were built upon the Group’s vast technical capabilities and expertise in trade facilitation.