DneX in group awarded Indonesian submarine cable maintenance deal

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DneX), through a consortium formed between business unit PT DNeX Telco Indonesia and PT Samudera Mbiantu Sesami, has signed a consortium agreement with PT Infrastruktur Telekomunikasi Indonesia for the deployment, management, maintenance and repair as well as other value added works for the Maintenance Support Sistem Komunikasi Kabel Laut within and outside of Indonesia.

Under the agreement, the consortium is established for a period of three years and may be extended over the next three years. TelkomInfra will be appointed as the consortium leader and will be responsible for logistics arrangements, securing the various project permits as well as overseeing project management.

Meanwhile, consortium members PT DTI and PT SMS will be tasked with ensuring the submarine cable laying vessel and all crew, tools and systems required to carry out the works are operationally ready.

DNeX group managing director Datuk Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said entering the consortium would significantly strengthen the likelihood of securing more submarine cable laying projects.

“Submarine cable laying and repair works are not new to the group as we had previously completed smaller-scale projects in Indonesia and Philippines. We are grateful to our partners in Indonesia for their trust in our capabilities,” he said.

He added that the group is optimistic on the growth prospects of the business as there are not many vessels that are certified to operate in this niche area of submarine cable laying for telecommunications.

