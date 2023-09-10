DNeX launches TradeSwift DAGANGNET, an all-in-one trade facilitation SuperApp

CYBERJAYA: Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX), via its wholly-owned subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd (Dagang Net) has launched TradeSwift DAGANGNET, an all-in-one trade facilitation SuperApp.

The SuperApp is a proprietary innovation by DNeX and represents a significant step forward in digital trade solutions. With TradeSwift DAGANGNET, manufacturers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), importers and exporters, shipping and forwarding agents, and freight forwarders can enjoy the convenience and efficiency to perform multiple trade facilitation services anytime, anywhere in real-time.

Designed to be a one-stop centre for all logistics and cross-border trade services, the SuperApp provides value-added features in addition to the company’s web-based eServices for trade facilitation including those offered via the National Single Window (NSW) for Trade Facilitation.

TradeSwift DAGANGNET was launched in Kuala Lumpur by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. Also present were DNeX executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, Group COO Azhar Othman, and Dagang Net CEO Wan Ahmad Syatibi Wan Abd Manan.

According Syed Zainal Abidin, “By consolidating a range of trade services into a single mobile application platform, the SuperApp can simplify trade processes and improves turnaround time, which leads to ease of doing business for the trading community. This will contribute to Malaysia’s stature as a prominent and advanced trade hub in the region.”

Dagang Net has more than 30 years of experience in spearheading paperless electronic Customs-related transactions and duty payments. The company has also been the operator of Malaysia’s NSW for Trade Facilitation, which facilitates electronic Customs-related transactions and duty payments, and electronic document transfer between members of its trading community since 2009.

Its current web-based eServices are used by more than 45,000 importers, exporters, forwarding agents and manufacturers, and process more than 70% of all export and import transactions in Malaysia through connectivity to 167 Customs stations, 30 major seaports and airports, 120 private jetties, 16 banks including six foreign banks, and 35 other Government agencies issuing permits.

Syed Zainal Abidin said DNeX is a reputable Information Technology player with an established track record in implementing projects that drive digitalisation to the public and private sector. Notable completed projects include the Integrated Government Financial and Management

Accounting System (iGFMAS) for Ministry of Finance and Hasil Integrated Taxation System (HITS) for Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia, amongst others.

Moving forward, he said the Group is focused on expanding its capabilities in new technology areas encompassing next-generation applications, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IR 4.0 and system integration services.

“The development and introduction of TradeSwift DAGANGNET is a testimony of continuous efforts by the company to be at the forefront of innovative solutions for customers. The launch of TradeSwift DAGANGNET is the first of many steps that we are pursuing to continuously enhance our services offerings in line with the Government’s aspirations to boost trade activities and volume in the country,” he said.

“Building upon the Group’s vast technical capabilities and expertise in trade facilitation, we aim to bring this technology to other countries beyond Malaysia. Given the benefits of improved convenience and efficiency for the trade community, we are confident that this SuperApp will be well accepted by the market,” he added.

TradeSwift DAGANGNET is a comprehensive solution that can streamline business operations. It is user friendly and convenient, enabling users to handle, pay and manage trade transactions from anywhere and anytime with maximum efficiency.

Moreover, users can have access to value-added services including checking validity status of permit, cost analysis and other trade information. With TradeSwift DAGANGNET, users can simplify trade operations, grow and sustain business, and manage business with mobility, all through a one-touch point solution.