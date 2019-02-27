DNeX, LuxTag to offer e-services based on blockchain

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) wholly owned subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd has signed a collaborative agreement with LuxTag Sdn Bhd to offer e-services based on blockchain technology.

DNeX said in a statement today that both companies will be developing e-services leveraging on blockchain and digital ledger technology (DLT) for managing digital assets or digital files that contain such content as text, images and multimedia.

“We are pleased to be working together with LuxTag to explore opportunities in the increasingly growing market for services backed by blockchain and DLT. The blockchain revolution in managing digital assets is expected to expand to such sectors as education, finance, regulatory, healthcare and government,” DNeX executive deputy chairman Datuk Samsul Husin said.

“Our venture into blockchain and DLT is part of the company’s Dagang Net Digital Platform initiative to provide end-to-end, innovative services to help customers be more efficient. In addition to offering new services based on this technology, we will also use blockchain to upgrade our services in Trade Facilitation and expect to invest about RM1.5 million from a total ICT budget of RM20 million this year,” he added.

“At LuxTag, we see ourselves as creators, inventors and innovators. Dagang Net, on the other hand is very good at servicing businesses with productised solutions. This is a perfect fit for a strategic cooperation,” said LuxTag CEO Rene Bernard.