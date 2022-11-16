DNeX partners with Kale to introduce Airport Cargo Community System

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd, has signed a partnership agreement with Kale Logistics Solutions Pte Ltd to introduce the Airport Cargo Community System (ACS) platform.

Under the agreement, both parties will conduct a study on the implementation of the first-of its-kind digital platform, connecting airport stakeholders at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The group said the ACS is a neutral and open platform, enabling intelligent and secure information exchange between public and private stakeholders to improve the competitive position of Malaysian airport communities.

Additionally, the ACS is planned to be integrated with other community systems such as the national single window and port community systems for trade facilitation, thus enabling exchange trade data within the trade community.

DNeX group managing director Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir (pic) said the partnership with Kale complements Dagang Net’s capability to grow trade facilitation services for air mode through the ACS platform.

“The ACS enables seamless electronic transaction, equipped with intelligent and secure information exchange among stakeholders to enhance the airport community competitiveness.

This in turn can contribute to efforts in improving Malaysia’s competitiveness in its transport and logistics sectors as well as overall operational efficiency, connectivity and productivity across the country’s supply chain,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that Dagang Net has been spearheading paperless, electronic customs-related services to ease trade facilitation and streamlining international trading processes for the import and export, trade and logistics industries and this initiative is aligned with the company’s direction.

The company had recently organised the 66th Pan Asian e-Commerce Alliance Meeting (PAA) in Kuala Lumpur from Nov 14 to 15, 2022. Dagang Net, which is a member of the PAA, hosted the two-day event attended by key representatives from the alliance’s participating members.

The PAA is an alliance comprising service providers from 16 economies that are connected to customs and other trade regulatory agencies in their respective economies, and provide secure, trusted, reliable and value-adding IT infrastructure and services to facilitate trade globally.