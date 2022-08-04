DNeX renames newly acquired FPSO for Avalon Development

CYBERJAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX), via its subsidiary Ping Petroleum UK PLC, has renamed its recently acquired floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to Excalibur.

Previously known as the Sevan Hummingbird, the renaming ceremony was recently held in Port of Nigg, Scotland, the United Kingdom, witnessed by delegations from DNeX and Ping.

DNeX group managing director Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said the FPSO is now renamed Excalibur ahead of its deployment at the Avalon Development.

“We are proud to be the new asset owner and ready to progress in our maiden greenfield upstream project, starting on a clean slate in line with DNeX’s and Ping’s growth strategies. Representation from DNeX being present at the event demonstrates the group’s continued commitment in this project. DNeX and Ping are upbeat about the prospect of Avalon Development,” he said.

He said the next step is to retrofit the FPSO with electrification capability, supported by a dedicated floating offshore wind turbine that is purpose-built for the Avalon’s requirement.

“The Excalibur can set the benchmark for a greener upstream operation with the deployment of a wind turbine technology that powers the entire production facility. This is a significant milestone for the Avalon Development and timely as we progressively move forward with the energy transition,” he said.

Ping took delivery of the FPSO from the marine energy transportation company Teekay Corp early last month.

First commissioned in 2008, the Excalibur spans 60-metre in diameter with a storage capacity of 270,000 barrels of oil. It can produce about 25,000 barrels per day, supported by up to 47 offshore personnel.

Ping had finalised the conceptual development planning and begun front-end-engineering works in preparation to submit the Avalon Field Development Plan, with final investment decision (FID) expected later this year.

The proposed development concept allows Ping to expand and diversify its portfolio of producing assets in full compliance with the UK’s production and emissions-reduction targets.