DNeX’s Indonesian consortium bags first win with RM12.18m submarine cable contract

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) consortium with PT Samudera Mbiantu Sesami and PT Infrastruktur Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TelkomInfra) via its Indonesian unit, PT DNeX Telco Indonesia has secured a RM12.18 million contract for the main lay work of submarine cables in Indonesia.

It revealed the contract is for the installation of submarine cables Luwuk-Morowali-Kendari and Labuan Bajo-Raba which is expected to commence immediately for a duration of about 63 days .

“We are pleased to secure this contract as we focus on building a strong track record in submarine cable laying and repair works in Indonesia,” said DNeX group managing director Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir (pix) in a statement today.

He remarked that the contract is a follow through from the consortium agreement it had signed on Jan 25, 2021 and it serves as a precursor to a long term partnership agreement between the three parties.

The group pointed out under the agreement, the consortium is established for a period of three years and it may be extended over the next three years.

All parties are expected to enter into a definitive partnership agreement upon securing the first contract.

DNeX highlighted that the submarine cable work hinged on the use of its submarine cable laying and repair asset CS DNeX Pacific Link, which has a capacity of 58 people, a service speed of nine knots and an endurance of 50 days.

The vessel is rightly able to carry out cable laying as well as repair and maintenance of submarine cables.