DNeX’s NSW contract extended for 2 years

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) contract for the National Single Window (NSW) for trade facilitation has been extended for two years by the government.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, DNeX said its wholly owned subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd has received a letter informing the company that the government has approved the contract extension in principle subject to terms and conditions to be agreed upon.

The contract extension will commence from Sept 1, 2019 until Aug 31, 2021.

DNeX has been the operator of the NSW for trade facilitation since its launch in 2009, providing six core services – ePCO, ePermit, ePermitSTA, eManifest, eDeclare and ePayment.