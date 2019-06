KUALA LUMPUR: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) expects to secure more projects this year especially in its core businesses, namely information technology (IT) and e-services, as well as energy sector, said executive deputy chairman Datuk Samsul Husin.

He said the company targeted to bid for more jobs as more government tenders were expected to roll out this year.

“We will participate in more tenders this year and hope to see (better) earnings in the next financial year,” he told reporters after DNeX’s annual general meeting today.

Samsul said the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, OGPC Sdn Bhd, had tender books worth RM140 million in its energy segment as of May 2019.

“Out of the total, OGPC managed to get an order book of about RM30 million,” he added.

Meanwhile, DNeX will continue to intensify its focus on the information technology (IT) and e-services sector as part of efforts to drive business growth.

The company had made strides in expanding its IT and e-services business last year despite challenges in the domestic and global markets.

DNeX recorded its highest revenue since 2007 with a year-on-year growth of 44% at RM293.5 million in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018 from RM203.9 million in the previous year.