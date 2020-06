PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNex) entered into a memorandum of agreement with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UITM) for the development and commercialisation of radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions via its subsidiary, DNeX RFID Sdn Bhd.

Under the agreement, the two agreed to collaborate to establish an industrial research laboratory to carry out research and development in RFID.

The group revealed that it will be responsible for the commercialisation activities of products developed from the project. In addition, DNex will be privy to acquire patents for new products and systems developed.

Its executive deputy chairman, Datuk Samsul Husin (pix) believes the partnership will help the group move in the right direction for its long-term business sustainability and stay competitive

Samsul highlighted the agreement allows DNex to leverage UITM’s resources and research capacity to meet industry demands.

“Collaboration between academia and industry in the past has proven to drive innovation. As such, we welcome such collaboration between DNex and UiTM and we hope this leads to new innovation and capabilities to meet market requirements,” he added.

Furthermore, the agreement is expected to pave the way for further collaboration on DNex’s digital technology capabilities and services such as its Dagang Net eScroll, a blockchain-backed innovative platform for employers, graduates, universities and training providers to authenticate academic and training certificates.