DNex unit bags RM42.75m Inland Revenue Board contract

PETALING JAYA: Dagang Nexchange Bhd, through subsidiary company Innovation Associates Consulting Sdn Bhd (IAC), has been awarded a contract to re-engineer the tax self-assessment system by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia.

Works on the contract, valued at RM42.75 million, will begin from Dec 1 to Nov 30, 2022.

Under the contract, IAC will be responsible for software and support services for the development of the application and software maintenance of the tax self-assessment system.

In a statement, DNex executive deputy chairman Datuk Samsul Husin said the project further cements DNex’s efforts to strengthen the company’s system integration and consultancy business to become a key lever of growth.

DNex shares closed half a sen or 1.82% higher at 28 sen, with 10.88 million shares done.