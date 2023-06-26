Domestic tourism spending surged to RM64.1b in 2022

PUTRAJAYA: Domestic tourism in Malaysia experienced a remarkable recovery in 2022 after registering total spending of RM64.1 billion compared to RM18.4 billion in 2021, according to the Domestic Tourism Survey (DTS) 2022 released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

DOSM in a statement said the number of domestic visitors surged 160.1 per cent to reach 171.6 million visitors in 2022 compared to 66.0 million recorded a year before.

“After enduring nearly two years of the devastating COVID-19, the resumption of domestic tourism brings a sense of relief to the people of Malaysia and its economy,” read the statement.

DTS 2022 presents the annual statistics on visitor arrivals, tourism expenditure, travel patterns, and social and demographic characteristics of domestic visitors.

On domestic visitor arrivals by state, DOSM said Selangor emerged as the most visited state in 2022, attracting 22 million domestic visitors followed by Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory and Sarawak, welcoming 16.9 million and 15.5 million domestic visitors, respectively.

Notably, the number of domestic tourists visiting Pahang witnessed a substantial increase of 511.8 per cent with 7.8 million visitors flocking in as compared to 1.3 million in the previous year. - Bernama