PETALING JAYA: Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research cautioned that the street could be too optimistic on the banking sector’s earnings growth for 2019 and 2020, suggesting that downside risk is not being adequately accounted for.

The research house said despite the quarter ending with perfect hits, in which all eight banks under its coverage posted largely in-line results, closer scrutiny showed that they were backed mainly by falling loan loss provisions.

“That said, the street could be too optimistic on sector earnings growth in 2019-2020, making it a downside risk.”

HLIB said the annual earnings run rate projected by the street for 2019 and 2020 is RM25-RM26 billion, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, which is higher than the five-year historical level of 4.4%.

However, it is a tall order considering the softer present-day macro climate, which should trickle down to the banking sector.

“Erring on the conservative side, we are forecasting two-year earnings CAGR of 4.1% for the sector versus our previous estimate of 3.7%; this includes the upward profit revision made on Affin, AMMB, Maybank, and RHB during the Q4’2018 reporting season.”

HLIB said its “neutral” call on the banking sector remains intact as valuation is fair, adding that focus continues to be on value play opportunities and banking stocks with little risk of earnings downgrade by the street.

“Without strong growth catalysts and tracking near to the five-year historical growth pace, we find that current sector valuation is fair, since it is also trading close to its corresponding time series mean price-to-book ratio of 1.31 times.

“Under such context, we reckon stock picking will be more critical than broad sector selection and focus is on value play opportunities and banking stocks with little risk of earnings downgrade by the street. RHB and BIMB meet all these conditions, making them both ‘buy’ calls.”