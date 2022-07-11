Don’t hesitate, just get started – and seek a mentor if needed

IN this week’s Success: The Insight Story column, British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce chairman Mark Arthun (pic), who is also Smith+Nephew managing director and site leader, answers SunBiz’s questions.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I grew up on a family cattle ranch in Montana in the United States. Through that experience, I learned the values of a strong work ethic, hyper-accountability and teamwork.

Cattle ranching is manually intensive work and if you don’t perform a task fully or completely, life is on the line – either the life of the animal or even the life of a family member as ranching can be dangerous.

In addition to hard work and accountability, I learned that teamwork is central. Everyone in the family had to pull their weight equally in order to keep the business running successfully. My mother, father, sister, brother and I were equal partners and each fulfilled critical roles in the operation.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

In the role that I play today, I am primarily hiring people leaders. Setting aside the correct match in skills and experience, I am always on the lookout for someone who has demonstrated people-first leadership and has a history of instilling a culture of continuous improvement.

In addition to that, I look for a strong sense of ambition and energy, demonstrated problem-solving skills, and a continued willingness to learn – no matter where they are in their career.

Finally, I always appreciate individuals who think and act beyond the role that they currently fulfil.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Don’t hesitate, and just get started. If you don’t feel that you have found your calling, you can always change. The best way to navigate after your start, if you feel that your current role is not a good fit, is to seek out mentors and senior leaders/technical experts whom you respect, and get guidance.

There are often opportunities that exist within a company that are a better fit for your skills and passions.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

Over the next five years, I want to change many people’s lives for the better, I want to have an outsized positive impact on the environment, I want to pay forward the skills and knowledge that I have been given, and I want to continue to prioritise my family, my health and my wellness.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Throughout my career, I have had a series of both formal and informal mentors – meaning we either acknowledged and identified it as mentorship or it was more casual and developed organically. I think both are critical.

Formal mentorships are typically structured and goal-oriented while informal mentorships tend to be conversational and often at a time when what is needed is a supportive conversation.

The most significant benefit to me was to have someone to speak to about problems, bounce ideas off of, provide feedback, and gain awareness of what exists out there in the world. While one’s success isn’t in the mentors that one keeps, it does help in advancing one’s career.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

People have limitless potential if you take the time to help them learn, develop, and grow.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, whom would it be and why?

Shigeo Shingo and Taiichi Ohno. The co-founders of the Toyota Production System which evolved into what is now known as Lean Manufacturing/Operational Excellence. While the results of the Toyota Production System put Toyota as one of the top automotive manufacturers in the world, what really interests me is how they managed to create such a robust employee-centric culture within the company.

I would like to know so much more about how they did it, what challenges they faced and what they would think of their legacy today.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

Building and ramping up a brand-new, 23,000 square metre, orthopaedics manufacturing facility in Penang during the Covid-19 pandemic for Smith+Nephew. While we did this with minimal delays, it was by far my greatest challenge working through the lockdowns, restrictions and the resultant supply chain challenges.

The key learnings from this experience were numerous. A few of those learnings were: You need a back-up plan for your back-up plan, strong problem-solving skills are hard to come by but are incredibly valuable, open and honest communication is critical, and surround yourself with people that make you better.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

In the not too distant future, governments around the world will be forced to mandate restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions, waste, and practices that harm the world’s ecosystem. If companies do not prepare now, it could threaten the future viability of that business. It is best to start now and take action before it becomes too late to minimise our impact on the environment and the future viability of your businesses.

The British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce has been at the forefront of efforts to help Malaysia achieve net zero carbon emissions through our Climate Action Pledge and Climate Action Week to help ensure companies are well-positioned and prepared to stay relevant in the markets that they serve.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

My ability to motivate others, hard work and dedication, and never saying “no” to an opportunity.