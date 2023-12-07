DOSM: Malaysia’s IPI rebounds to 4.7% in May 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rebounded to 4.7 percent in May 2023 as against negative 3.3 percent recorded in the previous month, driven by positive momentum in all sectors, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement today, it said the expansion was attributed mainly to the performance in the manufacturing sector with a 5.1 percent increase (April 2023: -3.0 percent), mining 2.9 percent (April 2023: -4.9 percent); and electricity 5.0 percent (April 2023: -2.0 percent).

As compared to April 2023, the IPI accelerated by 7.3 percent after registering a contraction of 10.8 percent in April 2023.

DoSM highlighted that the rise in the manufacturing sector was propelled by the robust growth of 10.1 percent in domestic-oriented industries (April 2023: -2.1 percent), supported by the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (16.4 percent), and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (11.9 percent).

Similarly, the export-oriented industries grew by 2.8 percent (April 2023: -3.5 percent), backed by the increment in the manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats (13.0 percent), and coke and refined petroleum products (5.9 percent).

“On a month-on-month comparison, the manufacturing sector registered a positive growth of 7.0 percent as compared to negative 11.4 percent in April 2023,“ it added.

According to the department, the increase in output in the mining sector was induced by the gain in both crude oil and condensate index and natural gas index by 0.6 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.

“In comparison with the preceding month, the mining index expanded by 7.6 percent as compared to a contraction of 10.7 percent recorded in April 2023,“ it said.

Meanwhile, DoSM said the electricity output rose by 5.0 percent in May 2023 after recording a negative 2.0 percent in the month before.

As against the preceding month, the electricity index strengthened to 10.1 percent (April 2023: -4.8 percent).

For the first five months of 2023, the IPI moderated to 2.0 percent versus 4.1 percent in the same period of 2022.

“During the period, the manufacturing sector expanded by 2.4 percent, while mining and electricity sectors rose slightly by 0.9 percent and 0.1 percent respectively,“ it added. - Bernama