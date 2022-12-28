DOSM: Malaysia’s total trade in Nov 2022 up 15.6% y-o-y to RM238.2b

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total trade in November 2022 rose by 15.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM238.2 billion, said the Statistics Department (DoSM).

In its Export Import Statistics By State - November 2022, DoSM reported that exports improved by 15.6 per cent or RM17.6 billion to RM130.2 billion y-o-y during the month, while imports increased by 15.6 per cent or RM14.5 billion y-o-y to RM107.9 billion.

The department said in November 2022, higher exports were recorded in most states such as Penang (RM10.8 billion), Sarawak (RM3.2 billion), Johor (RM1.9 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM1.6 billion) and Selangor (RM629.2 million).

Terengganu’s exports rose by RM315.6 million, followed by Melaka (RM152.0 million), Kelantan (RM119.3 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM77.4 million) and Perlis (RM30.6 million).

However, DoSM noted that exports had decreased in Sabah (-RM565.0 million), Pahang (-RM379.7 million), Perak (-RM180.2 million), Labuan (-RM38.8 million) and Kedah (-RM13.8 million).

Meanwhile, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase in total imports was driven by higher imports by Penang (RM4.6 billion), Selangor (RM4.0 billion), Johor (RM3.4 billion), Melaka (RM1.6 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM640.7 million) and Sarawak (RM447.8 million).

Imports by Terengganu also increased by RM162.1 million, followed by Perak (RM148.6 million), Perlis (RM53.1 million) and Kelantan (RM33.1 million).

However, imports decreased in Kedah (-RM368.5 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM211.5 million), Pahang (-RM89.2 million), Sabah (-RM25.3 million) and Labuan (-RM16.5 million).

“Among the top five major exporting states, Penang remained as the top exporter with a share of 31.8 per cent, followed by Johor (19.0 per cent), Selangor (17.7 per cent), Sarawak (9.0 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (5.4 per cent).

“As for imports, Selangor was the largest contributor with a share of 26.5 per cent, followed by Penang (24.3 per cent), Johor (20.7 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7.1 per cent) and Kedah (5.8 per cent),“ said Mohd Uzir. - Bernama