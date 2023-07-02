DOSM: Natural rubber production up 8.9% in December 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production rose by 8.9 per cent to 30,556 tonnes in December 2022 from 28,048 tonnes in November 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said December’s production was mainly contributed by the smallholders sector (86.7 per cent) compared to the estates sector (13.3 per cent).

However, he said that on a year-on-year basis, NR production decreased by 26.7 per cent versus 41,690 tonnes in December 2021.

Mohd Uzir said the total stocks of NR in December last year increased by 4.1 per cent to 201,359 tonnes compared to 193,396 tonnes in the month before.

He said the rubber processors factory category contributed 90.9 per cent of the stocks, followed by rubber consumers factory (nine per cent) and rubber estates (0.1 per cent).

“Exports of Malaysia’s NR amounted to 48,797 tonnes in December 2022, 4.2 per cent lower when compared to November 2022 (50,927 tonnes).

“China remained as the main destination for NR exports which accounted for 47.6 per cent of total exports in December 2022, followed by Germany (4.2 per cent), the United States (4.2 per cent), Iran (4.1 per cent) and Brazil (2.6 per cent),” he said in the Monthly Rubber Statistics December 2022 report released today.

Mohd Uzir said the export performance was contributed by NR-based products such as gloves, tyres, tubes, rubber thread and condoms.

“Gloves were the main exports of rubber-based products with a value of RM1.1 billion in December 2022, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared to November 2022 (RM1.07 billion),” he said.

DOSM said that in terms of the average monthly price, latex concentrated recorded a decrease of 0.5 per cent at 470.21 sen per kilogramme (kg) in December versus 472.58 sen per kg in November, while scrap went up by four per cent to 461.20 sen per kg in the month compared to 443.36 sen per kg in the preceding month.

It said that prices for all Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) ranged between -0.5 per cent to 1.1 per cent.

The department said The World Bank Commodity Price Data reported that the prices for TSR 20 (Technically Specified Rubber) grew by six per cent from US$1.27 per kg to US$1.35 per kg, while prices for SGP/MYS (Singapore/Malaysia) rose by 7.2 per cent from US$1.43 per kg to US$1.54 per kg. (US$1= RM4.30)

It noted the fourth quarter of 2022 showed NR production easing by 18.5 per cent to 90,399 tonnes as against 110,969 tonnes in the third quarter of last year, adding that its annual performance in the fourth quarter of last year fell 21.6 per cent compared to 115,310 tonnes in 2021.

DOSM shared that last year’s overall performance of NR production declined by 19.7 per cent to 377,047 tonnes versus 469,669 tonnes in the year before.

Meanwhile, according to the Malaysia Rubber Board Digest December 2022, the bearish sentiments which contributed to the decline in global factory output in November last year were attributable to the contraction of the US manufacturing activity for the first time in two and a half years as well as the impact of China’s Covid-19 lockdown, it added. - Bernama