DOSM: Value of construction work done in q3 up 23.2% to RM30.5b

KUALA LUMPUR: The value of construction work done in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 rose 23.2 per cent to RM30.5 billion compared to the same quarter of 2021 (Q2 2022: RM29.9 billion).

In a Quarterly Construction Statistics, Third Quarter 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said the expansion was driven by non-residential buildings (37.7 per cent), special trade activities (32.2 per cent), residential buildings (17.8 per cent) and civil engineering (14.6 per cent) subsectors.

“In the third quarter of 2022, civil engineering remained as the main contributor to the value of construction work done with a share of 37.9 per cent, followed by non-residential buildings (30.4 per cent), residential buildings (22.3 per cent) and special trades activities (9.4 per cent),” it added.

DoSM also said the value of work done owned by private sector soared 31.8 per cent to RM18.0 billion, (Q2 2022: 14.8 per cent) which contributed a share of 59.0 per cent.

Meanwhile, the value of work done owned by public sector increased 12.6 per cent (Q2 2022: -4.0 per cent).

Selangor recorded the highest value of construction work done at RM6.9 billion, followed by the Federal Territories (RM5.3 billion) and Sarawak (RM3.6 billion) which collectively contributed 51.9 per cent or RM15.8 billion.

The construction work done for the sum of three quarters of 2022 registered a value of RM89.9 billion, posted an increase of 6.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2021 (3Qs 2021: -2.1 per cent). - Bernama