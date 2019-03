PETALING JAYA: The downward pressure on the local manufacturing sector is expected to remain high going forward, dragged by the electrical and electronic (E&E) segment due to the softening of global semiconductor sales, according to AmBank Research.

Malaysian trade is envisaged to ease on the back of a moderate export outlook, in tandem with a slower global growth, the research firm said in a report last Friday.

Thus, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019 is forecast to grow around 4.5% with downside risk at 4.0% in view of ongoing external noises and domestic challenges.

The industrial production rose slightly slower in January by 3.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) from 3.4% y-o-y in December following a moderate growth in manufacturing which increased 4.2% y-o-y from 4.4% in December.

AmBank Research said the slower manufacturing output is not a surprise, saying the production from E&E which rose 3.9% versus 7.2% in December was in line within expectation.

“The global E& E cycle has peaked and is now on a softening trend. Furthermore, the manufacturing PMI is still in the contraction region. Forward manufacturing indicators have turned soft,” it explained.

Nonetheless, the research house pointed out that manufacturing activities in areas like resource-based have improved. Likewise, he said textile, and food, beverages and tobacco were also higher.

The poor mining output was a result of the decline in crude oil output, down 2.2% in January compared with a gain of 2.5% y-o-y in December while the natural gas output rebounded 0.3% from a 0.2% contraction in December.

The research house said this segment of mining will remain subdued until the crude supply disruption in the Kebabangan gas field recovers by mid-2019.

Meanwhile, UOB Malaysia said the higher investment approvals last year particularly from foreigners augur well for foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

Assuming 60% of average investment approvals in 2016 to 2018 are realised, this could translate to gross FDIs of RM120-RM130 billion this year.

“The average rate of investment realisation is 60%-70% in the first 18 months. However the timeline is subject to the global outlook and investor sentiment which is tentative at this juncture,” it noted.

Malaysia’s investment approvals rose marginally by 0.5% to RM202 billion last year, from RM201 billion in 2017. Approved foreign investments accelerated 48% to a record RM80.5 billion last year, while approved local investments fell 17% to RM121 billion. This was mainly driven by higher approvals in the manufacturing sector, which increased 37% to RM87 billion or 43% of total investment. Approved China manufacturing investments spiked 411% to RM20 billion in 2018.