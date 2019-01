PETALING JAYA: Freshly-listed DPI Holdings Bhd, which was also the most active counter in early trade, rose as much as 40% or 10 sen to 35 sen, after making a stunning debut on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE market.

It opened at a premium of 9.5 sen to 34.5 sen against its offer price of 25 sen.

At 11.09am, the stock was trading at 27 sen with 92.74 million shares done.

DPI’s initial public offering (IPO) raised RM31.6 million, which will be used to double the capacity of its aerosol can production.