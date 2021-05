PETALING JAYA: DPS Resources Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Shantawood Sdn Bhd has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Rembia Properties Development Sdn Bhd for the development of a mixed project on four pieces of freehold land measuring a total of 25.91 acres in Alor Gajah, Malacca.

Rembia Properties will be entitled to RM19 million from the development of the project, which will be paid within seven years, until Feb 25, 2028. This is based on the net book value of RM15.54 million as of July 31, 2019, as well as the future potential development value of the land.

In a statement, DPS Resources group managing director Edward Sow Yuen Seng (pix) said the joint venture represents an opportunity for the group to build up its landbank and ensure sustainable growth for DPS over the next few years.

Sow said the project, which has a gross development value (GDV) of around RM150 million, targets the medium and affordable market segment.

“We are confident that the mixed development property will attract interests among home buyers and property investors as Krobong Land is situated in a mature location. Aside from that, the land is also ready for development, which would help to escalate our development and construction works,” he said.

The joint venture is seen as a synergistic collaboration for DPS given the group’s existing exposure in Malacca’s property market.

“Given our existing property development in Malacca, this joint venture fits into our expansion plan. Aside from that, the property outlook market in Malacca is anticipated to recover gradually in 2021 with the allocation of funds from the state government to spur economic activities within the state,” Sow said.

Shantawood has an issued share capital and a paid-up share capital of RM100 million and is principally engaged in the manufacture of furniture and roof truss, provision of kiln-drying services and trading in furniture and carrying on business on real property and housing development-related services. Rembia Properties is principally engaged in real estate, mainly leasing or owning properties.