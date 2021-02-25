DRB-Hicom fourth-quarter net profit at RM985.99 million

PETALING JAYA: DRB-Hicom Bhd posted a net profit of RM985.99 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 on revenue of RM4.85 billion.

Due to a financial year-end change from March 31 to Dec 31, there are no comparative figures.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, its automotive sector reported a revenue of RM2.62 billion for the quarter mainly from Proton’s sales of vehicles and components, automotive distribution companies, and from manufacturing & engineering and aerospace companies.

Its services segment which consists of postal & logistics and banking businesses reported a revenue of RM877.43 million and its properties business, recorded a revenue of RM1.36 billion from disposal of property assets and construction related projects.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2020, its net profit came in at RM554.13 million, while revenue stood at RM13.16 billion.

On outlook, DRB-Hicom sees its automotive segment as a key growth driver given the sales tax exemption for passenger cars until June 30, 2021 and the Malaysian Automotive Association’s optimism for a rebound in the market in 2021 with a projected total industry volume of 570,000 units compared to 529,434 units in 2020.

As for its services business, it stated that Pos Malaysia will continue its transformation initiatives in 2021. Given the rise of e-commerce it will continue to invest in strengthening its digital infrastructure which will enable it to serve its customers better and more efficiently.

As for its businesses in the defence, aerospace, banking, services and properties segments the group will continue to optimise its cost and improve productivity.