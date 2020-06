PETALING JAYA: DRB-Hicom is in the red for the first quarter ended March 31 with a net loss of RM173.27 million, reflecting the impact from the movement control order as well as RM72m in forex losses on translation of payables and borrowings denominated in foreign currencies.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM2.74 billion, led by the automotive segment which netted RM1.81 billion in sales.

There is no comparative quarter as the group changed its financial year-end from March to December.

In the quarter under review, Proton delivered 21,757 units, while Pos Malaysia’s parcel volume rose on the back of growth of e-commerce and online marketing activities. The group’s property segment had lower billings in the construction sub-sector and thus saw revenue coming in lower.

“The prospects for the group’s other businesses in defence, aerospace, postal and logistics, banking, services and construction segments remain volatile as these have also been impacted by the uncertainty of a prolonged battle against Covid-19,” it said.

As such, the group said it expects operational performance for FY20 to be adversely impacted by the ongoing pandemic crisis.