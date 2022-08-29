DRB-Hicom, Petromin to venture into vehicle aftersales servicing

SHAH ALAM: DRB-Hicom Bhd through its wholly owned subsidiary Edaran Otomobil Nasional Bhd (EON) will expand its presence in the aftersales services market via a joint venture with the world’s fifth largest fast-fit service brand Petromin Express, a subsidiary of Petromin Corp.

EON today signed a joint-venture agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Petromin to venture into fast-fit vehicle servicing. The proposed new joint venture will be 51:49, shared between Petromin and EON.

This joint venture aims to bring together DRB-Hicom and EON’s industry capabilities and presence in the automotive value chain with Petromin’s operational expertise and track record in fast fit aftersales franchise model to capture a fast and growing aftersales segment that closely aligns with the objectives of both parties.

“Petromin’s collaboration with DRB-Hicom will allow it enter into the lucrative Malaysian aftersales servicing market by partnering with a well-established and trusted corporate brand in the automotive sector. Their know-how and experience coupled with DRB-Hicom’s market intelligence and customer reach will create an ideal synergy that will propel this partnership to great heights. At the same time, we will be offering a new, affordable and convenient service to Malaysians,” DRB-Hicom group managing director Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar said.