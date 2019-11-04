  1. The Sun Daily
DRB-Hicom to issue RM3.5b sukuk wakalah

04 Nov 2019 / 20:40 H.
PETALING JAYA: DRB-Hicom Bhd propose to raise up to RM3.5 billion through the establishment of a sukuk wakalah programme.

The group told the stock exchange that it had made a lodgement for the programme, whose tenure will be up to 30 years from the date of first issuance of the sukuk wakalah.

The programme has been assigned a preliminary rating of “A+IS” with a positive outlook by Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd. The outlook revision to positive considers DRB-Hicom’s improved consolidated credit profile through streamlining businesses by divesting investments and non-core assets and in improving operating margins and strengthening liquidity position.

Proceeds raised from the sukuk wakalah will be utilised for the syariah-compliant purposes, including refinancing the existing financing/borrowings of the group; financing the company’s capital expenditure and working capital requirements and/or investments as well as for general corporate purposes.

“The group is embarking on this financing exercise to take advantage of the current conducive interest rate environment to raise medium- to long-term financing,“ DRB-Hicom said.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd are the joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers and joint lead managers for the sukuk wakalah programme.

