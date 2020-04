PETALING JAYA: Pharmaceutical company Duopharma Biotech Bhd will invest US$250,000 (RM1.09 milion) in Naluri Hidup Sdn Bhd, as per a simple agreement for future equity inked on April 10, 2020.

Naluri, a local pioneer in digital therapeutics, has developed a proprietary application platform called Naluri App. The Naluri App is a digital health platform, which combines behavioural science, data science, as well as digital design, to offer a holistic health management programme for users. The programme is targeted to improve the health of those with risks of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart diseases, cancer and mental health.

A key feature of the Naluri App is multi-disciplinary professional health coaching by qualified psychologists, dietitians, doctors, pharmacists, fitness coaches and other advisors to provide tailored and personalised coaching in a scalable way through instant messaging. The professional health coaching is supplemented by digital features including an Artificial Intelligence-powered food journal, a thought journal, a health curriculum of daily modules, and a planner that includes reminders and tracking for medication adherence.

Duopharma Biotech is confident that Naluri’s concept and platform will be seamlessly integrated into its specialty and consumer healthcare businesses and help to offer premium health packages for its customers.

Duopharma Biotech is leading an investment into Naluri, together with other international and local venture capital firms and private investors. This round brings Naluri’s total funding to over US$3 million to date. This is ahead of the next proposed equity fund raising event expected by early 2021.

This investment constitutes another milestone in Duopharma Biotech’s strategy to innovate and adopt emerging technologies such as digital therapeutics into its portfolio of offering. Duopharma Biotech intends to develop various use cases utilising Naluri’s technology platform for its specialty businesses areas such as diabetes, renal, oncology and cardiology as well as consumer health care business.

Commenting on this new initiative, Duopharma Biotech group managing director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar said one of the group’s primary strategies is the innovative use of emerging technologies to provide smarter solutions for a healthier life for all.

Naluri CEO Azran Osman Rani said the strategic partnership with Duopharma Biotech enables it to enhance Naluri’s capabilities to serve specific chronic disease therapeutic areas to build an evidence-base of repeatable health improvements.