Duopharma bolsters good governance with new integrity programme, industry recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: Duopharma Biotech Bhd has fortified its ethical culture and extended its good governance milestones in 2022 with a new integrity and anti-corruption programme for external business associates while reaching new industry benchmarks.

In a statement today, the pharmaceutical company said the progress is in line with the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focus whereby governance is one of the key areas where Duopharma Biotech is continuously pursuing higher standards.

Group managing director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar said one of the initiatives the company has introduced is the integrity and anti-corruption programme for all its key business associates.

“This includes our agents, besides conducting desktop due diligence on every entity that we intend to form new business relationships with,” he said.

The company said its agents are categorised as external business associates and are required to enrol in the programme, which includes an integrity and anti-corruption module series guided by the relevant requirements of the MACC Act 2009.

Duopharma Biotech said its good practices have bagged several reputable awards, including being recognised by the Business Ethics Institute of Malaysia (BEIM) with the Five Petals Gold Ethics Award for the second consecutive term in 2022.

It said that the BEIM award is the highest level of recognition for organisational ethics and integrity commitment shown by any BEIM member which continually upgrades its policies and procedures in keeping with the standards required. - Bernama