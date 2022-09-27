Duopharma to distribute halal anti-hair loss products

PETALING JAYA: Pharmaceutical company Duopharma Biotech Bhd via its wholly owned subsidiary Duopharma Consumer Healthcare Sdn Bhd, has signed a product distribution agreement with South Korea-based stem cell technology company SCM Lifescience Inc to distribute a range of Iroro brand halal-certified anti-hair loss products in Malaysia.

Iroro is using stem cell technology as its active ingredient to create a halal range catering to the Malaysian market. The product range to be distributed by Duopharma Consumer Healthcare comprises of Iroro Nutreatment anti-hair loss shampoo for men and women, treatment as well as serum.

Duopharma Biotech group managing director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar said the agreement with SCM Lifescience enables Duopharma Consumer Healthcare to expand its entry into the cosmeceutical segment with the halal-certified Iroro range specially formulated for Malaysia.

He said following the group’s 2.73% investment into SCM Lifescience, it is committed to optimising its findings particularly in stem cell research, to elevate consumer product offerings, enabling it to have a unique advantage in the market.

“We are also currently collaborating with SCM Lifescience to develop atopic dermatitis stem cell therapy. Through the introduction of the Iroro range, we are laying the groundwork for this product segment ahead of a potential launch of products to treat atopic dermatitis,” he said in a statement.

The stem cell used in Iroro will be able to promote hair growth as well as scalp improvement.

“We foresee that this product range will be the first among other products made available to Malaysians through our R&D collaboration with Duopharma Consumer Healthcare,” said SCM Lifescience CEO Dr Byong Kwan Son.

The Iroro product range will be available to consumers through e-commerce platforms in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2023.